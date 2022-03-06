NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.03. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

