Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to announce $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.78 billion and the highest is $9.03 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.64.

NOC traded up $18.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.57. 1,686,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.84 and its 200 day moving average is $377.50. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $295.16 and a 12 month high of $472.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,298. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $7,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

