Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $503,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 14,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 266,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,033,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,567,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. The company has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

