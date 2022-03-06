Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.
JWN stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
