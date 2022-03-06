Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.