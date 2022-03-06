Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JWN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

