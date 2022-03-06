Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) PT Raised to C$1.85

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.85 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NNDIF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Noranda Income Fund has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.06.

About Noranda Income Fund (Get Rating)

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

