Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) PT Raised to C$1.85

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.85 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NNDIF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Noranda Income Fund has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.06.
About Noranda Income Fund (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.