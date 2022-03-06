Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NDGPY opened at $19.45 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.
