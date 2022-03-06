Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NDGPY opened at $19.45 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

About Nine Dragons Paper (Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

