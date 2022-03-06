NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NYSE NKE opened at $131.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average of $157.91. The company has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

