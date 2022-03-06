Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Nihon Kohden stock remained flat at $$13.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 73 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347. Nihon Kohden has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.51.

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

