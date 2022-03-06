Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Nihon Kohden stock remained flat at $$13.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 73 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347. Nihon Kohden has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.51.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nihon Kohden (NHNKY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.