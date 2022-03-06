Nigel Hunton Purchases 5,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $24,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nigel Hunton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of Intevac stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intevac during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intevac by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,363 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Intevac by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

