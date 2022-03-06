Nigel Hunton Purchases 5,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $24,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nigel Hunton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of Intevac stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00.
NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Intevac (Get Rating)
Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intevac (IVAC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.