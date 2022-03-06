NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.33 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.270 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $226.51. The stock had a trading volume of 210,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.60.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.