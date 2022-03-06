NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NICE were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NICE by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NICE by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in NICE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.60. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

NICE Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.