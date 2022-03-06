NFTb One Day Trading Volume Tops $379,694.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $379,694.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTb has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.60 or 0.06732764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.80 or 0.99694026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00048119 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

