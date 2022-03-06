Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,572. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $55.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. BCE’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.