Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

NYSE:UNP traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.63. 5,924,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.36. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

