NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.14. 387,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,761. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

