Newton (NEW) 1-Day Volume Tops $123,431.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $123,431.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.93 or 0.06741802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,734.93 or 0.99637676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047907 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

