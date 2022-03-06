Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.17.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nevro has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

