Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,327. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.66. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

