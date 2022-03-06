NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.87. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $32,698,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,003,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,074,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 831.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 680,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 517,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

