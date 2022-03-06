Needham & Company LLC Cuts OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $65.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $236,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.