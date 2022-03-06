Needham & Company LLC Cuts BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $12.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTRS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. BTRS has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $978.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 1,274.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

