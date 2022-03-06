NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $53.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,862,000 after acquiring an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NCR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NCR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 301,620 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.