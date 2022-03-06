NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 306,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,619,831 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.77.

Several research firms recently commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 323,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 104,255 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

