National Bankshares Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.91.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$839.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$644,670.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,963,118.85. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares in the company, valued at C$139,509,551.25.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

