National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.17 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$34.89 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

