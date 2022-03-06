National Bank Financial Comments on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,667,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

