National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $6,925,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $270,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

