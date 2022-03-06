Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.44. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

