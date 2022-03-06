Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.33.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.