Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 23.6% in February

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 892,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the second quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90. Muscle Maker has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

