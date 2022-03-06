Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $807.00

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 807 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.83), with a volume of 19587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of £916.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 885.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 900.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

