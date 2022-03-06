MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives $205.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($248.31) to €232.00 ($260.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($197.75) to €178.00 ($200.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $91.69 and a fifty-two week high of $132.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.42.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

