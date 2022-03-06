MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $497.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.28 and a 200-day moving average of $599.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.