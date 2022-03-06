Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCAG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,490,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is based in New York.

