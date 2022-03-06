Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1,814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Morningstar by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.54, for a total transaction of $3,427,856.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,232 shares of company stock valued at $55,194,518 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $267.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

