Morgan Stanley Raises Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $42.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of JXN opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

