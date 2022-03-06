Morgan Stanley Purchases 27,814 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avista were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,831 shares of company stock valued at $650,264. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

