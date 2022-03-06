Morgan Stanley Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $25.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

CERT stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,389 shares of company stock worth $13,701,511 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after buying an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

