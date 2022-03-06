Morgan Stanley Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $18.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

