Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after acquiring an additional 131,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 93,157 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

