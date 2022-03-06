Morgan Stanley Acquires 79,063 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $76.27.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Several research firms have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

