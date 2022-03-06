Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,373 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

