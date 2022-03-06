Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

