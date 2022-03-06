Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $354,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 330,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSXMA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.