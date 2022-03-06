Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $17,129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $481,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

