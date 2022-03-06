Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $377,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.