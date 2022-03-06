Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,380,000 after acquiring an additional 178,625 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.