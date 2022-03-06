Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,794 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $3,284,145. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN opened at $59.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

