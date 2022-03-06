Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,700 Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Separately, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Humankind US Stock ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249,014 shares during the last quarter.
HKND stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. Humankind US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $30.08.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HKND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.