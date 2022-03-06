Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,700 Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Separately, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Humankind US Stock ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

HKND stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. Humankind US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $30.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HKND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.